Alex Kirilloff Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. Orioles - July 9
Published: Jul. 9, 2023 at 6:29 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Minnesota Twins, including Alex Kirilloff (.429 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 55 points above season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Kyle Gibson and the Baltimore Orioles at Target Field, Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-2) against the Orioles.
Alex Kirilloff Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Sunday, July 9, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Orioles Starter: Kyle Gibson
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Looking to place a prop bet on Alex Kirilloff? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Alex Kirilloff At The Plate
- Kirilloff is batting .274 with eight doubles, four home runs and 21 walks.
- Kirilloff has gotten a hit in 34 of 55 games this year (61.8%), including 11 multi-hit games (20.0%).
- In three games this year, he has hit a home run (5.5%, and 2.1% of his trips to the dish).
- Kirilloff has an RBI in 15 of 55 games this year, with multiple RBI in three of them.
- In 13 games this year (23.6%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Alex Kirilloff Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|29
|GP
|26
|.241
|AVG
|.309
|.333
|OBP
|.417
|.379
|SLG
|.407
|6
|XBH
|6
|3
|HR
|1
|11
|RBI
|7
|26/11
|K/BB
|23/10
|0
|SB
|0
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Orioles has a collective 9.2 K/9, the eighth-best in the league.
- The Orioles have a 4.18 team ERA that ranks 16th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Orioles pitchers combine to give up 106 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 18th in the league).
- Gibson makes the start for the Orioles, his 19th of the season. He is 8-6 with a 4.73 ERA and 78 strikeouts in 102 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Tuesday against the New York Yankees, the right-hander threw six innings, allowing four earned runs while surrendering three hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 35-year-old's 4.73 ERA ranks 53rd, 1.364 WHIP ranks 51st, and 6.8 K/9 ranks 57th.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.