The Minnesota Twins and Byron Buxton, who went 1-for-4 last time out, battle Kyle Gibson and the Baltimore Orioles at Target Field, Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.

Byron Buxton Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Sunday, July 9, 2023

2:10 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Kyle Gibson TV Channel: BSN

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +280)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +280) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)

Byron Buxton At The Plate

Buxton has 54 hits and an OBP of .304, both of which are tops among Minnesota hitters this season.

In 38 of 72 games this year (52.8%) Buxton has had a hit, and in 15 of those games he had more than one (20.8%).

He has gone deep in 14 games this year (19.4%), homering in 5.1% of his plate appearances.

Buxton has picked up an RBI in 20 games this season (27.8%), with two or more RBI in 10 of those contests (13.9%).

He has scored in 45.8% of his games this year (33 of 72), with two or more runs nine times (12.5%).

Byron Buxton Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 40 GP 32 .219 AVG .202 .280 OBP .333 .500 SLG .367 17 XBH 11 12 HR 3 25 RBI 9 47/11 K/BB 39/21 3 SB 5

