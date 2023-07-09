The Minnesota Twins, including Carlos Correa (.333 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero homers), battle starting pitcher Kyle Gibson and the Baltimore Orioles at Target Field, Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-5) against the Orioles.

Carlos Correa Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)

Carlos Correa At The Plate

Correa leads Minnesota in slugging percentage (.402) thanks to 30 extra-base hits.

In 66.7% of his games this year (52 of 78), Correa has picked up at least one hit, and in 14 of those games (17.9%) he recorded multiple hits.

He has gone deep in 14.1% of his games in 2023, and 3.2% of his trips to the dish.

In 29.5% of his games this year, Correa has driven in at least one run. In 10 of those games (12.8%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

He has scored at least once 26 times this season (33.3%), including four games with multiple runs (5.1%).

Carlos Correa Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 37 GP 41 .236 AVG .216 .304 OBP .293 .403 SLG .401 14 XBH 16 4 HR 7 19 RBI 19 35/14 K/BB 43/17 0 SB 0

Orioles Pitching Rankings