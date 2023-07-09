Carlos Correa and Adley Rutschman are two of the players with prop bets for the taking when the Minnesota Twins and the Baltimore Orioles play at Target Field on Sunday (first pitch at 2:10 PM ET).

Twins vs. Orioles Game Info

When: Sunday, July 9, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET

Sunday, July 9, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET Where: Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota How to Watch on TV: BSN

MLB Props Today: Minnesota Twins

Joe Ryan Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Ryan Stats

Joe Ryan (8-5) will take the mound for the Twins, his 18th start of the season.

In 17 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in 12 of them.

In 17 starts this season, Ryan has lasted five or more innings 15 times, with an average of six innings per appearance.

He has made 17 appearances and finished three of them without allowing an earned run.

The 27-year-old's 3.42 ERA ranks 26th, .984 WHIP ranks second, and 10 K/9 ranks 15th among qualified pitchers in the majors this season.

Ryan Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Royals Jul. 3 6.0 6 2 2 9 1 at Braves Jun. 27 3.0 9 6 6 5 0 vs. Red Sox Jun. 22 9.0 3 0 0 9 0 vs. Tigers Jun. 16 7.0 7 6 6 7 0 at Blue Jays Jun. 10 6.0 6 3 3 4 1

Carlos Correa Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Correa Stats

Correa has put up 69 hits with 17 doubles, two triples, 11 home runs and 31 walks. He has driven in 38 runs.

He's slashed .225/.298/.402 so far this year.

Correa will look for his third straight game with a hit in this contest. During his last five outings he is batting .333 with a double, two walks and an RBI.

Correa Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Orioles Jul. 8 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 vs. Orioles Jul. 7 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 vs. Royals Jul. 5 0-for-2 1 0 0 0 vs. Royals Jul. 4 1-for-5 1 0 0 1 vs. Royals Jul. 3 4-for-5 1 0 1 5

Byron Buxton Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +295)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +295) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Buxton Stats

Byron Buxton has 12 doubles, a triple, 15 home runs, 32 walks and 34 RBI (54 total hits). He's also stolen eight bases.

He has a slash line of .212/.304/.443 so far this year.

Buxton Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Orioles Jul. 8 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Orioles Jul. 7 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Royals Jul. 5 0-for-2 1 0 0 0 0 vs. Royals Jul. 4 3-for-4 3 1 1 6 1 vs. Royals Jul. 3 0-for-3 0 0 2 0 0

MLB Props Today: Baltimore Orioles

Adley Rutschman Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Rutschman Stats

Rutschman has 13 doubles, 11 home runs, 54 walks and 37 RBI (87 total hits).

He has a .270/.373/.413 slash line so far this season.

Rutschman Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Twins Jul. 8 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 at Twins Jul. 7 0-for-1 0 0 0 0 at Yankees Jul. 6 1-for-3 2 0 1 1 at Yankees Jul. 5 2-for-5 1 0 0 3 at Yankees Jul. 4 1-for-5 0 0 0 1

Anthony Santander Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +220)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +220) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Santander Stats

Anthony Santander has 86 hits with 24 doubles, a triple, 14 home runs, 31 walks and 48 RBI. He's also stolen two bases.

He has a slash line of .266/.333/.477 so far this season.

Santander brings a four-game streak with at least one hit into this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .294 with three doubles, four walks and an RBI.

Santander Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Twins Jul. 8 1-for-4 0 0 1 1 0 at Twins Jul. 7 1-for-3 1 0 0 2 0 at Yankees Jul. 6 2-for-4 1 0 0 3 0 at Yankees Jul. 5 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 at Yankees Jul. 4 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 0

