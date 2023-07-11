In the quarterfinals at Wimbledon on Tuesday, Marketa Vondrousova, the No. 42-ranked player, and Jessica Pegula, the No. 4-ranked player, will be competing for a chance at the semifinals.

You can turn on ESPN to see the match unfold as Pegula tries to knock out Vondrousova.

Jessica Pegula vs. Marketa Vondrousova Date and TV Info

Round: Quarterfinal

Quarterfinal Date: Tuesday, July 11

Tuesday, July 11 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN (Watch on Fubo) Court Surface: Grass

Pegula vs. Vondrousova Matchup Info

In the Round of 16 on Sunday, Pegula beat Lesia Tsurenko 6-1, 6-3.

In her previous tournament (Viking International Eastbourne), Pegula made a run before losing to Cori Gauff in the quarterfinals 3-6, 3-6 on June 29.

Vondrousova made it to the quarterfinals by taking down No. 33-ranked Marie Bouzkova 2-6, 6-4, 6-3 on Sunday.

In Bett1open, Vondrousova's most recent tournament, she squared off against No. 8-ranked Maria Sakkari in the quarterfinals on June 24 and lost 6-7, 1-6.

Pegula and Vondrousova haven't matched up against each other in the last five years.

Pegula vs. Vondrousova Odds and Probabilities

Jessica Pegula Marketa Vondrousova -145 Odds to Win Match +115 +1800 Odds to Win Tournament +2800 59.2% Implied Prob. to Win Match 46.5% 5.3% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 3.4% 50.6 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 49.4

