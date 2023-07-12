Napheesa Collier and the Minnesota Lynx (9-10) meet Satou Sabally and the Dallas Wings (10-9) at Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota on Wednesday, July 12 at 1:00 PM ET.

Dallas, led by Arike Ogunbowale with 16 points, five assists and three steals, picked up a 77-76 victory against Indiana in their last game. Natasha Howard added 16 points, eight rebounds, three steals and three blocks. Minnesota is coming into this game having lost to Las Vegas 113-89 in their last outing. Collier led the team with 18 points.

Wings vs. Lynx Game Time and Info

Who's the favorite?: Wings (-120 to win)

Wings (-120 to win) Who's the underdog?: Lynx (+100 to win)

Lynx (+100 to win) What's the spread?: Wings (-1.5)

Wings (-1.5) What's the over/under?: 168.5

168.5 When: Wednesday, July 12, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Wednesday, July 12, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota TV: Twitter and BSSW

Lynx Season Stats

The Lynx are eighth in the WNBA in points scored (80.4 per game) and eighth in points allowed (84.4).

Minnesota is sixth in the WNBA in rebounds per game (34.5) and fourth in rebounds conceded (34.1).

This season the Lynx are ranked sixth in the league in assists at 19.2 per game.

Minnesota is fifth in the WNBA in turnovers per game (13) and eighth in turnovers forced (12.9).

Beyond the arc, the Lynx are eighth in the WNBA in 3-pointers made per game (6.6). They are ninth in 3-point percentage at 31.9%.

In 2023 Minnesota is worst in the WNBA in 3-pointers allowed (9.5 per game) and second-worst in defensive 3-point percentage (36.3%).

Lynx Home/Away Splits

In 2023 the Lynx are scoring more points at home (81.3 per game) than on the road (79.3). But they are also conceding more at home (84.8) than on the road (83.9).

Minnesota grabs more rebounds per game at home (34.6) than away (34.4), and concedes fewer rebounds at home (32.4) than away (35.9).

At home the Lynx are averaging 20 assists per game, 1.7 more than away (18.3).

At home Minnesota commits 13.6 turnovers per game, 1.3 more than away (12.3). It forces 12.7 turnovers per game at home, 0.5 fewer than away (13.2).

This season the Lynx are sinking more 3-pointers at home (6.7 per game) than on the road (6.6). And they have a higher 3-point percentage at home (33.2%) than away (30.6%).

Minnesota allows fewer 3-pointers per game at home (9) than away (10), and it concedes a lower 3-point percentage at home (36.1%) than away (36.4%).

Lynx Moneyline and ATS Records

The Lynx have been underdogs in 13 games this season and won six (46.2%) of those contests.

The Lynx have a record of 4-7, a 36.4% win rate, when they're set as an underdog of +100 or more by sportsbooks this season.

Minnesota has 10 wins in 19 games against the spread this year.

Minnesota's ATS record as a 1.5-point underdog or greater is 7-5.

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 50.0% chance of a victory for the Lynx.

