Friday, Byron Buxton and the Minnesota Twins square off against the Oakland Athletics. First pitch is set for 9:40 PM.

In his last action (on July 9 against the Orioles) he went 0-for-4.

Byron Buxton Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Game Day: Friday, July 14, 2023

Friday, July 14, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum

Watch this game on Fubo! TV Channel: NBCS-CA

NBCS-CA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Byron Buxton At The Plate

Buxton leads Minnesota with 54 hits and an OBP of .300 this season.

Buxton has gotten at least one hit in 52.1% of his games this year (38 of 73), with multiple hits 15 times (20.5%).

In 19.2% of his games this year, he has gone deep, and 5.1% of his trips to the plate.

Buxton has an RBI in 20 of 73 games this year, with multiple RBI in 10 of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

He has scored in 33 games this season (45.2%), including nine multi-run games (12.3%).

Byron Buxton Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 41 GP 32 .213 AVG .202 .273 OBP .333 .487 SLG .367 17 XBH 11 12 HR 3 25 RBI 9 50/11 K/BB 39/21 3 SB 5

Athletics Pitching Rankings