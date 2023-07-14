Player prop bet odds for Mookie Betts, Francisco Lindor and others are available when the Los Angeles Dodgers visit the New York Mets at Citi Field on Friday (first pitch at 7:10 PM ET).

Dodgers vs. Mets Game Info

When: Friday, July 14, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Friday, July 14, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET Where: Citi Field in Queens, New York

Citi Field in Queens, New York How to Watch on TV: Apple TV+

MLB Props Today: Los Angeles Dodgers

Julio Urías Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -149)

Urías Stats

The Dodgers will send Julio Urias (6-5) to the mound for his 13th start this season.

He has six quality starts in 12 chances this season.

Urias has nine starts of five or more innings this season in 12 chances. He averages 5.3 innings per outing.

He has finished one appearance without allowing an earned run in 12 chances this season.

Urías Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Pirates Jul. 6 6.0 3 2 2 8 1 at Royals Jul. 1 3.0 6 5 5 2 2 at Cardinals May. 18 3.0 6 6 6 1 2 vs. Padres May. 13 7.0 3 2 2 4 0 at Padres May. 7 5.2 8 2 2 3 1

Mookie Betts Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -149)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +310)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +310) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Betts Stats

Betts has 92 hits with 23 doubles, a triple, 26 home runs and 54 walks. He has driven in 62 runs with seven stolen bases.

He has a .276/.379/.586 slash line on the year.

Betts hopes to build on a three-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .400 with three doubles, four home runs, four walks and six RBI.

Betts Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Angels Jul. 8 1-for-4 2 1 1 4 0 vs. Angels Jul. 7 3-for-4 2 2 4 10 0 vs. Pirates Jul. 6 2-for-4 2 0 0 4 0 vs. Pirates Jul. 5 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Pirates Jul. 4 2-for-3 2 1 1 5 0

Freddie Freeman Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +360)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +360) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Freeman Stats

Freddie Freeman has 31 doubles, a triple, 17 home runs, 40 walks and 61 RBI (115 total hits). He's also swiped 12 bases.

He's slashing .323/.398/.559 so far this season.

Freeman takes a six-game streak with at least one hit into this matchup. During his last 10 games he is batting .341 with four doubles, three home runs, three walks and 12 RBI.

Freeman Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Angels Jul. 8 2-for-4 2 1 3 6 0 vs. Angels Jul. 7 1-for-5 2 1 1 4 0 vs. Pirates Jul. 6 3-for-4 2 1 3 7 1 vs. Pirates Jul. 5 2-for-4 0 0 0 3 0 vs. Pirates Jul. 4 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 0

MLB Props Today: New York Mets

Francisco Lindor Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +380)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +380) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Lindor Stats

Lindor has collected 81 hits with 20 doubles, two triples, 19 home runs and 36 walks. He has driven in 60 runs with 12 stolen bases.

He's slashing .239/.320/.478 on the season.

Lindor hopes to build on a four-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .455 with two triples, two home runs, a walk and four RBI.

Lindor Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Padres Jul. 9 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Padres Jul. 8 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Padres Jul. 7 3-for-5 2 1 3 6 2 at Diamondbacks Jul. 6 5-for-5 3 1 1 12 0 at Diamondbacks Jul. 5 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

Pete Alonso Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -189)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -189) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +340)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +340) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Alonso Stats

Pete Alonso has seven doubles, a triple, 26 home runs, 33 walks and 61 RBI (64 total hits). He's also swiped three bases.

He has a .211/.310/.497 slash line so far this season.

Alonso Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Padres Jul. 9 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Padres Jul. 8 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Padres Jul. 7 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Diamondbacks Jul. 6 2-for-4 2 1 3 5 0 at Diamondbacks Jul. 5 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

