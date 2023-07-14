Joey Gallo Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. Athletics - July 14
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 12:26 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Joey Gallo is available when the Minnesota Twins battle the Oakland Athletics at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum Friday at 9:40 PM ET.
In his last action (on July 9 against the Orioles) he went 0-for-3.
Joey Gallo Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Friday, July 14, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +300)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Joey Gallo At The Plate
- Gallo is batting .181 with eight doubles, a triple, 15 home runs and 31 walks.
- Gallo has picked up a hit in 42.0% of his 69 games this season, with at least two hits in 8.7% of them.
- Looking at the 69 games he has played this year, he's hit a home run in 14 of them (20.3%), and in 6.5% of his trips to the plate.
- In 16 games this year (23.2%), Gallo has picked up an RBI, and in six of those games (8.7%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- He has scored in 24 of 69 games this season, and more than once 3 times.
Joey Gallo Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|36
|GP
|32
|.184
|AVG
|.177
|.300
|OBP
|.295
|.408
|SLG
|.510
|12
|XBH
|12
|5
|HR
|10
|12
|RBI
|16
|49/16
|K/BB
|46/15
|0
|SB
|0
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The Athletics pitching staff is 27th in the league with a collective 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Athletics have the last-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (6.04).
- Athletics pitchers combine to allow the second-most home runs in baseball (130 total, 1.4 per game).
