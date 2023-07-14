Max Kepler Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. Athletics - July 14
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 12:25 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Friday, Max Kepler and the Minnesota Twins square off against the Oakland Athletics. First pitch is set for 9:40 PM.
He returns to action for the first time since July 9, when he went 0-for-4 against the Orioles.
Max Kepler Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Friday, July 14, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Looking to place a prop bet on Max Kepler? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Max Kepler At The Plate
- Kepler is batting .207 with five doubles, 12 home runs and 18 walks.
- Kepler has picked up a hit in 45.9% of his 61 games this year, with multiple hits in 21.3% of them.
- He has hit a home run in 19.7% of his games this season, and 5.3% of his trips to the dish.
- In 31.1% of his games this season, Kepler has driven in at least one run. In eight of those games (13.1%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored at least once 20 times this season (32.8%), including five games with multiple runs (8.2%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Max Kepler Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|28
|GP
|32
|.234
|AVG
|.183
|.302
|OBP
|.258
|.426
|SLG
|.394
|8
|XBH
|9
|5
|HR
|7
|16
|RBI
|14
|26/9
|K/BB
|26/9
|0
|SB
|0
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Athletics pitching staff ranks 27th in the league.
- The Athletics have the last-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (6.04).
- Athletics pitchers combine to give up 130 total home runs at a rate of 1.4 per game (second-most in baseball).
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.