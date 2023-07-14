Friday, Michael A. Taylor and the Minnesota Twins play the Oakland Athletics. First pitch is set for 9:40 PM.

He returns to action for the first time since July 9, when he went 0-for-1 against the Orioles.

Michael A. Taylor Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Game Day: Friday, July 14, 2023

Friday, July 14, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum

Watch this game on Fubo! TV Channel: NBCS-CA

NBCS-CA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -115)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -115) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +320)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +320) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)

Michael A. Taylor At The Plate

Taylor is batting .212 with 12 doubles, 10 home runs and 12 walks.

Taylor has recorded a hit in 38 of 76 games this year (50.0%), including nine multi-hit games (11.8%).

He has gone deep in 11.8% of his games in 2023, and 4.1% of his trips to the dish.

Taylor has picked up an RBI in 17 games this year (22.4%), with two or more RBI in seven of those games (9.2%).

He has scored in 21 games this year (27.6%), including multiple runs in three games.

Michael A. Taylor Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 41 GP 35 .226 AVG .196 .256 OBP .265 .419 SLG .373 12 XBH 10 6 HR 4 17 RBI 10 46/4 K/BB 37/8 5 SB 2

Athletics Pitching Rankings