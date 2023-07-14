The Minnesota Twins (45-46) will lean on Carlos Correa when they visit Brent Rooker and the Oakland Athletics (25-67) at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum on Friday, July 14. The first pitch will be thrown at 9:40 PM ET.

Oddsmakers list the Twins as -210 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Athletics +170 moneyline odds. An 8.5-run over/under has been set for this contest.

Twins vs. Athletics Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, July 14, 2023

Friday, July 14, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV: NBCS-CA

NBCS-CA Location: Oakland, California

Oakland, California Venue: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum

Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum Probable Pitchers: Kenta Maeda - MIN (2-5, 5.18 ERA) vs TBA - OAK

Twins vs. Athletics Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted on several sportsbooks.

Twins vs. Athletics Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Twins have won 34 out of the 57 games, or 59.6%, in which they've been favored.

In games they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -210 or shorter, the Twins have a 6-5 record (winning 54.5% of their games).

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 67.7% chance of a victory for Minnesota.

The Twins were favored on the moneyline in seven of their last 10 games, and they went 3-4 in those matchups.

In its last 10 matchups (all had set totals), Minnesota combined with its opponents to hit the over on the run total four times.

The Athletics have been chosen as underdogs in 90 games this year and have walked away with the win 25 times (27.8%) in those games.

The Athletics have a mark of 12-33 in contests where sportsbooks favor them by +170 or worse on the moneyline.

In 10 games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Athletics have a record of 4-6.

In the last 10 games with a total, Oakland and its opponents are 6-2-2 when it comes to hitting the over.

Twins vs. Athletics Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Alex Kirilloff 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+725) 0.5 (+210) Carlos Correa 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+220) Joey Gallo 0.5 (-105) 0.5 (-105) 0.5 (+300) 0.5 (+190) Michael A. Taylor 0.5 (-115) 0.5 (-115) 0.5 (+775) 0.5 (+325) Byron Buxton 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (+360) 0.5 (+190)

Twins Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +2500 8th 1st

