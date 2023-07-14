Top Player Prop Bets for Twins vs. Athletics on July 14, 2023
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 12:50 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Player prop bet odds for Carlos Correa, Brent Rooker and others are available when the Minnesota Twins visit the Oakland Athletics at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum on Friday (first pitch at 9:40 PM ET).
Twins vs. Athletics Game Info
- When: Friday, July 14, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET
- Where: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum in Oakland, California
- How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CA
MLB Props Today: Minnesota Twins
Carlos Correa Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +220)
Correa Stats
- Correa has 17 doubles, two triples, 11 home runs, 32 walks and 38 RBI (69 total hits).
- He has a slash line of .225/.299/.401 so far this year.
Correa Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|vs. Orioles
|Jul. 9
|0-for-1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Orioles
|Jul. 8
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Orioles
|Jul. 7
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Royals
|Jul. 5
|0-for-2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Royals
|Jul. 4
|1-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|1
Byron Buxton Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -159)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +390)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +190)
Buxton Stats
- Byron Buxton has 54 hits with 12 doubles, a triple, 15 home runs, 32 walks and 34 RBI. He's also stolen eight bases.
- He has a .208/.300/.436 slash line so far this year.
Buxton Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Orioles
|Jul. 9
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Orioles
|Jul. 8
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Orioles
|Jul. 7
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Royals
|Jul. 5
|0-for-2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Royals
|Jul. 4
|3-for-4
|3
|1
|1
|6
|1
MLB Props Today: Oakland Athletics
Brent Rooker Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -145)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +195)
Rooker Stats
- Rooker has 12 doubles, a triple, 16 home runs, 33 walks and 44 RBI (64 total hits). He has swiped two bases.
- He's slashing .246/.341/.485 on the year.
Rooker Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Red Sox
|Jul. 9
|3-for-3
|1
|1
|1
|6
|1
|at Red Sox
|Jul. 8
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
|at Red Sox
|Jul. 7
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Tigers
|Jul. 6
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Tigers
|Jul. 5
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
