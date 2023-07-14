Player prop bet odds for Carlos Correa, Brent Rooker and others are available when the Minnesota Twins visit the Oakland Athletics at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum on Friday (first pitch at 9:40 PM ET).

Twins vs. Athletics Game Info

When: Friday, July 14, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET

Friday, July 14, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET Where: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum in Oakland, California

Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum in Oakland, California How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CA

MLB Props Today: Minnesota Twins

Carlos Correa Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +220)

Correa Stats

Correa has 17 doubles, two triples, 11 home runs, 32 walks and 38 RBI (69 total hits).

He has a slash line of .225/.299/.401 so far this year.

Correa Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Orioles Jul. 9 0-for-1 1 0 0 0 vs. Orioles Jul. 8 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 vs. Orioles Jul. 7 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 vs. Royals Jul. 5 0-for-2 1 0 0 0 vs. Royals Jul. 4 1-for-5 1 0 0 1

Byron Buxton Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -159)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -159) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +390)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +390) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Buxton Stats

Byron Buxton has 54 hits with 12 doubles, a triple, 15 home runs, 32 walks and 34 RBI. He's also stolen eight bases.

He has a .208/.300/.436 slash line so far this year.

Buxton Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Orioles Jul. 9 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Orioles Jul. 8 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Orioles Jul. 7 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Royals Jul. 5 0-for-2 1 0 0 0 0 vs. Royals Jul. 4 3-for-4 3 1 1 6 1

MLB Props Today: Oakland Athletics

Brent Rooker Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -145)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -145) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +195)

Rooker Stats

Rooker has 12 doubles, a triple, 16 home runs, 33 walks and 44 RBI (64 total hits). He has swiped two bases.

He's slashing .246/.341/.485 on the year.

Rooker Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Red Sox Jul. 9 3-for-3 1 1 1 6 1 at Red Sox Jul. 8 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0 at Red Sox Jul. 7 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Tigers Jul. 6 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0 at Tigers Jul. 5 1-for-4 0 0 1 1 0

