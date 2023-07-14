Willi Castro is available when the Minnesota Twins battle the Oakland Athletics at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum Friday at 9:40 PM ET.

In his most recent action (on July 9 against the Orioles) he went 0-for-2.

Willi Castro Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Game Day: Friday, July 14, 2023

Friday, July 14, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum

Watch this game on Fubo! TV Channel: NBCS-CA

NBCS-CA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Explore More About This Game

Willi Castro At The Plate

Castro is batting .244 with nine doubles, five home runs and 16 walks.

In 53.8% of his games this season (35 of 65), Castro has picked up at least one hit, and in 12 of those games (18.5%) he recorded more than one.

He has hit a long ball in four games this season (6.2%), leaving the park in 2.3% of his plate appearances.

In 15 games this season (23.1%), Castro has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

In 38.5% of his games this year (25 of 65), he has scored, and in four of those games (6.2%) he has scored more than once.

Willi Castro Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 34 GP 31 .229 AVG .257 .324 OBP .318 .385 SLG .347 9 XBH 5 3 HR 2 11 RBI 7 27/10 K/BB 27/6 9 SB 8

Athletics Pitching Rankings