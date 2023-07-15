Joey Gallo -- with a slugging percentage of .619 in his past 10 games, including three home runs -- will be in action for the Minnesota Twins versus the Oakland Athletics, with Austin Pruitt on the hill, on July 15 at 7:07 PM ET.

He notched a home run while going 1-for-2 in his last game against the Athletics.

Joey Gallo Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

  • Game Day: Saturday, July 15, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:07 PM ET
  • Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum
  • Athletics Starter: Austin Pruitt
  • TV Channel: NBCS-CA
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +105)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +320)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Joey Gallo At The Plate

  • Gallo is hitting .184 with eight doubles, a triple, 16 home runs and 31 walks.
  • Gallo has gotten at least one hit in 42.9% of his games this season (30 of 70), with multiple hits six times (8.6%).
  • He has hit a home run in 21.4% of his games this season, and 6.8% of his trips to the dish.
  • In 17 games this season (24.3%), Gallo has picked up an RBI, and in seven of those games (10.0%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
  • He has scored in 25 of 70 games this season, and more than once 3 times.

Joey Gallo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
36 GP 33
.184 AVG .184
.300 OBP .298
.408 SLG .541
12 XBH 13
5 HR 11
12 RBI 18
49/16 K/BB 47/15
0 SB 0

Athletics Pitching Rankings

  • The Athletics pitching staff ranks 26th in the league with a collective 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Athletics' 6.03 team ERA ranks last across all league pitching staffs.
  • Athletics pitchers combine to give up 131 total home runs at a clip of 1.4 per game (second-most in baseball).
  • Pruitt (1-6 with a 3.86 ERA and 16 strikeouts in 32 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Athletics, his fifth of the season.
  • In his most recent appearance -- in relief on Saturday -- the righty threw a scoreless third of an inning against the Minnesota Twins while surrendering one hit.
  • The 33-year-old has put together a 3.86 ERA and 4.4 strikeouts per nine innings across 25 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .273 to his opponents.
