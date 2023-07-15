The Minnesota Twins and Kyle Farmer, who went 1-for-2 with a triple and an RBI last time in action, take on Hogan Harris and the Oakland Athletics at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Saturday at 7:07 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-2) against the Athletics.

Kyle Farmer Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Game Day: Saturday, July 15, 2023

Game Time: 7:07 PM ET

Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum

TV Channel: NBCS-CA

NBCS-CA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Discover More About This Game

Kyle Farmer At The Plate

Farmer is batting .240 with seven doubles, a triple, four home runs and 11 walks.

Farmer has gotten at least one hit in 51.7% of his games this season (31 of 60), with at least two hits nine times (15.0%).

He has gone deep in 6.7% of his games in 2023 (four of 60), and 2% of his trips to the dish.

Farmer has picked up an RBI in 20.0% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 5.0% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in two contests.

He has scored in 38.3% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 5.0%.

Kyle Farmer Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 34 GP 25 .238 AVG .243 .322 OBP .278 .371 SLG .338 8 XBH 4 3 HR 1 9 RBI 8 31/7 K/BB 20/4 0 SB 1

Athletics Pitching Rankings