On Saturday, Max Kepler (.342 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 59 points above season-long percentage) and the Minnesota Twins play the Oakland Athletics, whose starting pitcher will be Hogan Harris. First pitch is at 7:07 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Athletics.

Max Kepler Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Game Day: Saturday, July 15, 2023

Saturday, July 15, 2023 Game Time: 7:07 PM ET

7:07 PM ET Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum

Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Athletics Starter: Hogan Harris

Hogan Harris TV Channel: NBCS-CA

NBCS-CA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Looking to place a prop bet on Max Kepler? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Max Kepler At The Plate

Kepler has five doubles, 12 home runs and 19 walks while hitting .209.

Kepler has picked up a hit in 46.8% of his 62 games this season, with more than one hit in 21.0% of those games.

He has hit a home run in 19.4% of his games this season, and 5.2% of his plate appearances.

In 19 games this year (30.6%), Kepler has picked up an RBI, and in eight of those games (12.9%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 32.3% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had five games with multiple runs (8.1%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Max Kepler Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 28 GP 33 .234 AVG .188 .302 OBP .266 .426 SLG .393 8 XBH 9 5 HR 7 16 RBI 14 26/9 K/BB 26/10 0 SB 0

Athletics Pitching Rankings