On Sunday, Kyle Farmer (.560 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including one home run) and the Minnesota Twins play the Oakland Athletics, whose starting pitcher will be JP Sears. First pitch is at 4:07 PM ET.

He racked up two extra-base hits in his previous game (3-for-5 with a double, a home run and three RBI) against the Athletics.

Kyle Farmer Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Game Day: Sunday, July 16, 2023

Sunday, July 16, 2023 Game Time: 4:07 PM ET

4:07 PM ET Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum

Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Athletics Starter: JP Sears

JP Sears TV Channel: NBCS-CA

NBCS-CA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Looking to place a prop bet on Kyle Farmer? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Kyle Farmer At The Plate

Farmer is batting .250 with eight doubles, a triple, five home runs and 11 walks.

Farmer has gotten at least one hit in 52.5% of his games this year (32 of 61), with multiple hits 10 times (16.4%).

He has hit a home run in 8.2% of his games in 2023, and 2.5% of his trips to the dish.

Farmer has picked up an RBI in 13 games this season (21.3%), with more than one RBI in four of those games (6.6%).

In 39.3% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had three games with multiple runs (4.9%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Kyle Farmer Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 34 GP 26 .238 AVG .266 .322 OBP .298 .371 SLG .405 8 XBH 6 3 HR 2 9 RBI 11 31/7 K/BB 20/4 0 SB 1

Athletics Pitching Rankings