Sunday's game at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum has the Minnesota Twins (47-46) squaring off against the Oakland Athletics (25-69) at 4:07 PM ET (on July 16). Our computer prediction projects a close 5-4 win for the Twins, so it should be a tight matchup.

The Twins will give the ball to Joe Ryan (8-6, 3.70 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 9 on the season, and the Athletics will turn to JP Sears (1-6, 3.88 ERA).

Twins vs. Athletics Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, July 16, 2023 at 4:07 PM ET

Sunday, July 16, 2023 at 4:07 PM ET Where: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum in Oakland, California

Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum in Oakland, California How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CA

NBCS-CA Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Twins vs. Athletics Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Twins 5, Athletics 4.

Total Prediction for Twins vs. Athletics

Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Discover More About This Game

Twins Performance Insights

The Twins have played as the favorite in nine of their past 10 games and have gone 5-4 in those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Minnesota and its opponents have failed to hit the over five times.

The Twins have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.

This season, the Twins have won 36 out of the 59 games, or 61%, in which they've been favored.

This season Minnesota has won nine of its 15 games, or 60%, when favored by at least -190 on the moneyline.

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 65.5% chance of a victory for the Twins.

Minnesota ranks 21st in the majors with 395 total runs scored this season.

The Twins have the third-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.71).

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Twins Schedule