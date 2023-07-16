Carlos Correa and the Minnesota Twins play Brent Rooker and the Oakland Athletics at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum on Sunday. First pitch is at 4:07 PM ET.

The Twins are favored in this one, at -210, while the underdog Athletics have +170 odds to win. The total is 8 runs for the matchup.

Twins vs. Athletics Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, July 16, 2023

Sunday, July 16, 2023 Time: 4:07 PM ET

4:07 PM ET TV: NBCS-CA

NBCS-CA Location: Oakland, California

Oakland, California Venue: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum

Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Twins -210 +170 8 -105 -115 - - -

Twins Recent Betting Performance

In nine games over the last 10 matchups when favored by sportsbooks, the Twins have a record of 5-4.

When it comes to hitting the over, the Twins and their opponents are 5-4-1 in their last 10 games with a total.

Oddsmakers have not set a spread for any of the Twins' last 10 games. Minnesota's last three games have gone over the total, and the average over/under in that streak was 8.5.

Twins Betting Records & Stats

The Twins have won 61% of the games this season when they were favored on the moneyline (36-23).

Minnesota has an 8-5 record (winning 61.5% of its games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -210 or shorter.

The Twins have an implied moneyline win probability of 67.7% in this contest.

Minnesota has combined with opponents to go over the total 41 times this season for a 41-46-6 record against the over/under.

The Twins have a 4-7-0 record ATS this season.

Twins Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 26-22 21-24 24-20 23-25 37-34 10-11

