Joe Ryan and JP Sears are the projected starters when the Minnesota Twins and Oakland Athletics face off on Sunday at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum.

Twins vs. Athletics Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, July 16, 2023

Time: 4:07 PM ET

TV Channel: NBCS-CA

Location: Oakland, California

Venue: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum

Twins Batting & Pitching Performance

The Twins rank eighth-best in MLB play with 118 total home runs.

Minnesota is 17th in MLB, slugging .402.

The Twins rank 24th in the majors with a .233 batting average.

Minnesota has the No. 21 offense in baseball, scoring 4.2 runs per game (395 total runs).

The Twins rank 23rd in baseball with an on-base percentage of .311.

The Twins strike out 10.1 times per game, the worst average in MLB.

The pitching staff for Minnesota has a collective 9.7 K/9, the first-best in MLB.

Minnesota has the third-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.71).

Pitchers for the Twins combine for the No. 1-ranked WHIP in the majors (1.171).

Twins Probable Starting Pitcher

Ryan (8-6 with a 3.70 ERA and 124 strikeouts in 107 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Twins, his 19th of the season.

The right-hander last appeared on Sunday against the Baltimore Orioles, when he tossed 4 1/3 innings, allowing five earned runs while giving up five hits.

Ryan is trying to record his 13th quality start of the year in this matchup.

Ryan will look to secure his 16th outing of five or more innings pitched this season. He's averaging 5.9 innings per appearance.

He has had three appearances this season in which he held his opponents to zero earned runs.

Twins Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Twins Starter Opponent Starter 7/7/2023 Orioles L 3-1 Home Bailey Ober Cole Irvin 7/8/2023 Orioles L 6-2 Home Sonny Gray Tyler Wells 7/9/2023 Orioles L 15-2 Home Joe Ryan Kyle Gibson 7/14/2023 Athletics W 5-4 Away Kenta Maeda Ken Waldichuk 7/15/2023 Athletics W 10-7 Away Pablo Lopez Austin Pruitt 7/16/2023 Athletics - Away Joe Ryan JP Sears 7/17/2023 Mariners - Away - - 7/18/2023 Mariners - Away - - 7/19/2023 Mariners - Away Kenta Maeda Luis Castillo 7/20/2023 Mariners - Away Pablo Lopez George Kirby 7/21/2023 White Sox - Home Joe Ryan Lance Lynn

