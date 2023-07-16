Carlos Correa and the Minnesota Twins (47-46) will visit Brent Rooker and the Oakland Athletics (25-69) at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum on Sunday, July 16, with a start time of 4:07 PM ET.

The favored Twins have -190 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Athletics, who are listed at +155. The total is 7.5 runs for this contest (with -120 odds to go over and +100 odds on the under).

Twins vs. Athletics Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, July 16, 2023

Sunday, July 16, 2023 Time: 4:07 PM ET

4:07 PM ET TV: NBCS-CA

NBCS-CA Location: Oakland, California

Oakland, California Venue: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum

Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum Probable Pitchers: Joe Ryan - MIN (8-6, 3.70 ERA) vs JP Sears - OAK (1-6, 3.88 ERA)

Twins vs. Athletics Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed on several sportsbooks.

Discover More About This Game

Twins vs. Athletics Betting Trends and Insights

The Twins have won 36, or 61%, of the 59 games they've played as favorites this season.

The Twins have gone 9-6 (winning 60% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -190 or shorter.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Minnesota has a 65.5% chance to win.

The Twins played as the moneyline favorite in nine of their last 10 games, and went 5-4 in those matchups.

In its last 10 matchups (all 10 of them had set totals), Minnesota and its opponents combined to hit the over five times.

The Athletics have been underdogs in 92 games this season and have come away with the win 25 times (27.2%) in those contests.

The Athletics have a mark of 13-38 in contests where sportsbooks favor them by +155 or worse on the moneyline.

The Athletics have played as underdogs in 10 of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Oakland and its opponents are 6-2-2 when it comes to hitting the over.

Twins vs. Athletics Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Carlos Correa 1.5 (+195) 1.5 (-111) 0.5 (+300) 0.5 (+150) Kyle Farmer 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+180) Willi Castro 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+210) Dónovan Solano 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+195) Byron Buxton 0.5 (-182) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+250) 0.5 (+140)

Twins Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +2500 8th 1st

