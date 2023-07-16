Top Player Prop Bets for Twins vs. Athletics on July 16, 2023
Published: Jul. 16, 2023 at 7:50 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
The Minnesota Twins visit the Oakland Athletics at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum on Sunday at 4:07 PM ET. Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds on Carlos Correa and others in this game.
Twins vs. Athletics Game Info
- When: Sunday, July 16, 2023 at 4:07 PM ET
- Where: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum in Oakland, California
- How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CA
- Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!
MLB Props Today: Minnesota Twins
Joe Ryan Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 7.5 (Over Odds: -105)
Ryan Stats
- Joe Ryan (8-6) will take the mound for the Twins, his 19th start of the season.
- He has 12 quality starts in 18 chances this season.
- In 18 starts, Ryan has pitched through or past the fifth inning 15 times. He has a season average of 5.9 frames per outing.
- He has three appearances with no earned runs allowed in 18 chances this season.
- Among qualified pitchers this campaign, the 27-year-old's 3.70 ERA ranks 31st, 1.009 WHIP ranks fourth, and 10.4 K/9 ranks 11th.
Ryan Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|vs. Orioles
|Jul. 9
|4.1
|5
|5
|5
|10
|2
|vs. Royals
|Jul. 3
|6.0
|6
|2
|2
|9
|1
|at Braves
|Jun. 27
|3.0
|9
|6
|6
|5
|0
|vs. Red Sox
|Jun. 22
|9.0
|3
|0
|0
|9
|0
|vs. Tigers
|Jun. 16
|7.0
|7
|6
|6
|7
|0
Carlos Correa Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +330)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)
Correa Stats
- Correa has 19 doubles, two triples, 11 home runs, 32 walks and 40 RBI (74 total hits).
- He has a slash line of .233/.305/.410 on the season.
- Correa has hit safely in two straight games. During his last five outings he is hitting .350 with two doubles, a walk and two RBI.
Correa Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|at Athletics
|Jul. 15
|3-for-5
|1
|0
|2
|4
|at Athletics
|Jul. 14
|2-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|3
|vs. Orioles
|Jul. 9
|0-for-1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Orioles
|Jul. 8
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Orioles
|Jul. 7
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
Byron Buxton Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -179)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +275)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)
Buxton Stats
- Byron Buxton has 54 hits with 12 doubles, a triple, 15 home runs, 33 walks and 36 RBI. He's also stolen eight bases.
- He's slashing .202/.293/.423 so far this year.
Buxton Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Athletics
|Jul. 15
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|at Athletics
|Jul. 14
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|vs. Orioles
|Jul. 9
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Orioles
|Jul. 8
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Orioles
|Jul. 7
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
