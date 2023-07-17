The Minnesota Twins and Byron Buxton (.222 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), battle starter Logan Gilbert and the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park, Monday at 9:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-4) against the Athletics.

Byron Buxton Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

Game Day: Monday, July 17, 2023

Monday, July 17, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: T-Mobile Park

Mariners Starter: Logan Gilbert

Logan Gilbert TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +333)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +333) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Byron Buxton At The Plate

Buxton leads Minnesota with 54 hits, batting .199 this season with 28 extra-base hits.

Buxton has gotten a hit in 38 of 76 games this year (50.0%), with more than one hit on 15 occasions (19.7%).

He has gone deep in 14 games this season (18.4%), homering in 4.8% of his trips to the dish.

In 22 games this season (28.9%), Buxton has picked up an RBI, and in 10 of those games (13.2%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

He has scored at least once 33 times this season (43.4%), including nine games with multiple runs (11.8%).

Byron Buxton Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 41 GP 35 .213 AVG .182 .273 OBP .308 .487 SLG .331 17 XBH 11 12 HR 3 25 RBI 11 50/11 K/BB 46/22 3 SB 5

Mariners Pitching Rankings