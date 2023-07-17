Carlos Correa Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. Mariners - July 17
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 6:27 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
The Minnesota Twins, including Carlos Correa (.342 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starting pitcher Logan Gilbert and the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park, Monday at 9:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the Athletics.
Carlos Correa Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Monday, July 17, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Mariners Starter: Logan Gilbert
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Discover More About This Game
Carlos Correa At The Plate
- Correa has an OPS of .715, fueled by an OBP of .307 to go with a slugging percentage of .408. All three of those stats rank first among Minnesota hitters this season.
- Correa has had a hit in 54 of 82 games this season (65.9%), including multiple hits 16 times (19.5%).
- He has hit a long ball in 13.4% of his games in 2023 (11 of 82), and 3.1% of his trips to the plate.
- Correa has had at least one RBI in 29.3% of his games this season (24 of 82), with more than one RBI 11 times (13.4%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- He has scored in 29 of 82 games this year, and more than once 4 times.
Carlos Correa Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|38
|GP
|44
|.234
|AVG
|.230
|.306
|OBP
|.308
|.400
|SLG
|.414
|14
|XBH
|18
|4
|HR
|7
|19
|RBI
|21
|36/15
|K/BB
|45/18
|0
|SB
|0
Mariners Pitching Rankings
- The Mariners pitching staff ranks 11th in the league with a collective 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Mariners have a 3.75 team ERA that ranks fourth across all league pitching staffs.
- The Mariners allow the second-fewest home runs in baseball (94 total, one per game).
- Gilbert gets the start for the Mariners, his 19th of the season. He is 7-5 with a 3.66 ERA and 106 strikeouts in 108 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Sunday, July 9, the righty went seven innings against the Houston Astros, allowing one earned run while surrendering three hits.
- The 26-year-old's 3.66 ERA ranks 30th, .978 WHIP ranks second, and 8.8 K/9 ranks 34th among qualifying pitchers this season.
