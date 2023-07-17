Mike Ford and Edouard Julien will look to continue their recent offensive production when the Seattle Mariners and Minnesota Twins meet at T-Mobile Park on Monday, at 9:40 PM ET.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Twins vs. Mariners Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Monday, July 17, 2023

Monday, July 17, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Venue: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Explore More About This Game

Twins Batting & Pitching Performance

The Twins have hit 120 homers this season, which ranks eighth in the league.

Fueled by 286 extra-base hits, Minnesota ranks 18th in MLB with a .402 slugging percentage this season.

The Twins rank 25th in MLB with a .232 team batting average.

Minnesota has scored the 21st-most runs in the majors this season with 400 (4.3 per game).

The Twins have the 25th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.310).

The Twins are one of the least disciplined teams at the plate this season, ranking last with an average of 10.1 strikeouts per game.

Minnesota strikes out 9.7 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, second-best in MLB.

Minnesota has pitched to a 3.71 ERA this season, which ranks third in baseball.

Twins pitchers have a 1.172 WHIP this season, second-best in the majors.

Twins Probable Starting Pitcher

Sonny Gray (4-3) will take to the mound for the Twins and make his 19th start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Saturday, July 8, when he gave up six earned runs and allowed six hits in six innings against the Baltimore Orioles.

He has earned a quality start seven times in 18 starts this season.

Gray has pitched five or more innings in four straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has four appearances with no earned runs allowed in 18 chances this season.

Twins Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Twins Starter Opponent Starter 7/8/2023 Orioles L 6-2 Home Sonny Gray Tyler Wells 7/9/2023 Orioles L 15-2 Home Joe Ryan Kyle Gibson 7/14/2023 Athletics W 5-4 Away Kenta Maeda Ken Waldichuk 7/15/2023 Athletics W 10-7 Away Pablo Lopez Austin Pruitt 7/16/2023 Athletics W 5-4 Away Joe Ryan JP Sears 7/17/2023 Mariners - Away Sonny Gray Logan Gilbert 7/18/2023 Mariners - Away Bailey Ober Bryan Woo 7/19/2023 Mariners - Away Kenta Maeda Luis Castillo 7/20/2023 Mariners - Away Pablo Lopez George Kirby 7/21/2023 White Sox - Home Joe Ryan Lance Lynn 7/22/2023 White Sox - Home - Dylan Cease

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.