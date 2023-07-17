The Seattle Mariners (46-46) will lean on Julio Rodriguez when they host Carlos Correa and the Minnesota Twins (48-46) at T-Mobile Park on Monday, July 17. The first pitch will be thrown at 9:40 PM ET.

The favored Mariners have -140 moneyline odds against the underdog Twins, who are listed at +115. The over/under is 7.5 runs for this game (with +100 odds to go over and -120 odds to go under).

Twins vs. Mariners Time and TV Channel

Date: Monday, July 17, 2023

Monday, July 17, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Venue: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park Probable Pitchers: Logan Gilbert - SEA (7-5, 3.66 ERA) vs Sonny Gray - MIN (4-3, 2.80 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Twins vs. Mariners Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available on different sportsbooks.

Have the urge to put money on the Twins' matchup versus the Mariners but aren't sure where to begin? We're here to help. Betting on the moneyline, run line, and total are three of the most common ways to place bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- for example, the Twins (+115) -- will win the contest. Pretty simple. If you bet $10 on the Twins to beat the Mariners with those odds, and the Twins emerge with the victory, you'd get back $21.50.

Plus, there are lots of other ways to bet, like player props (will Byron Buxton get a hit?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings), and more. For more details on the many different ways you can play, check out the BetMGM website and app.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Read More About This Game

Twins vs. Mariners Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Mariners have won 32 out of the 59 games, or 54.2%, in which they've been favored.

The Mariners have gone 21-17 when playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -140 or shorter (55.3% winning percentage).

The moneyline for this contest implies a 58.3% chance of a victory for Seattle.

The Mariners were the moneyline favorite for five of their last 10 games, and went 3-2 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 outings (all 10 of them had set totals), Seattle and its opponents combined to hit the over three times.

The Twins have been victorious in 11, or 34.4%, of the 32 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This year, the Twins have won five of 16 games when listed as at least +115 or worse on the moneyline.

The Twins are not favored for the first time in a while, as they have not been underdogs in their last 10 games.

When it comes to hitting the over, Minnesota and its opponents are 6-3-1 in the last 10 games with a total.

Twins vs. Mariners Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Dónovan Solano 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+650) 0.5 (+270) Carlos Correa 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+210) Joey Gallo 0.5 (+125) 0.5 (+125) 0.5 (+310) 0.5 (+220) Max Kepler 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+185) Kyle Farmer 0.5 (-189) 0.5 (-189) 0.5 (+750) 0.5 (+240)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the , and place your bets. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Twins Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +2500 9th 1st

Think the Twins can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Minnesota and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.