Player prop bet odds for Julio Rodriguez, Carlos Correa and others are available when the Seattle Mariners host the Minnesota Twins at T-Mobile Park on Monday (at 9:40 PM ET).

Twins vs. Mariners Game Info

When: Monday, July 17, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET

Monday, July 17, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET Where: T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington

T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1

MLB Props Today: Minnesota Twins

Carlos Correa Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +220)

Correa Stats

Correa has put up 74 hits with 19 doubles, two triples, 11 home runs and 33 walks. He has driven in 40 runs.

He has a slash line of .232/.307/.408 so far this year.

Correa Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Athletics Jul. 16 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 at Athletics Jul. 15 3-for-5 1 0 2 4 at Athletics Jul. 14 2-for-5 1 0 0 3 vs. Orioles Jul. 9 0-for-1 1 0 0 0 vs. Orioles Jul. 8 1-for-5 0 0 0 1

Byron Buxton Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -164)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -164) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +350)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +350) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Buxton Stats

Byron Buxton has 12 doubles, a triple, 15 home runs, 33 walks and 36 RBI (54 total hits). He has swiped eight bases.

He's slashed .199/.289/.417 on the season.

Buxton Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Athletics Jul. 16 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Athletics Jul. 15 0-for-4 0 0 1 0 0 at Athletics Jul. 14 0-for-4 0 0 1 0 0 vs. Orioles Jul. 9 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Orioles Jul. 8 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0

MLB Props Today: Seattle Mariners

Logan Gilbert Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 7.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Gilbert Stats

The Mariners' Logan Gilbert (7-5) will make his 19th start of the season.

He's going for his third straight quality start.

Gilbert has pitched five or more innings in five straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has finished one appearance without allowing an earned run in 18 chances this season.

Among qualified pitchers this campaign, the 26-year-old's 3.66 ERA ranks 30th, .978 WHIP ranks second, and 8.8 K/9 ranks 34th.

Gilbert Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Astros Jul. 9 7.0 3 1 1 6 0 at Giants Jul. 4 9.0 5 0 0 7 0 vs. Nationals Jun. 28 6.0 8 4 4 4 2 at Orioles Jun. 23 7.0 2 1 1 5 1 vs. White Sox Jun. 17 5.1 6 2 2 3 3

Julio Rodríguez Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Rodríguez Stats

Rodriguez has 94 hits with 18 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs, 30 walks and 49 RBI. He's also stolen 22 bases.

He has a .250/.312/.407 slash line on the year.

Rodríguez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Tigers Jul. 16 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Tigers Jul. 15 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Tigers Jul. 14 2-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 at Astros Jul. 9 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 2 at Astros Jul. 8 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

J.P. Crawford Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -189)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -189) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +850)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +850) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +275)

Crawford Stats

J.P. Crawford has 79 hits with 20 doubles, eight home runs, 53 walks and 33 RBI. He's also stolen one base.

He's slashed .258/.368/.402 on the season.

Crawford enters this game looking to extend his two-game hit streak. In his last five games he is batting .333 with two doubles, four walks and an RBI.

Crawford Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Tigers Jul. 16 3-for-3 1 0 0 5 0 vs. Tigers Jul. 15 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Tigers Jul. 14 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Astros Jul. 9 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Astros Jul. 8 1-for-4 0 0 1 1 0

