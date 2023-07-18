The Minnesota Twins, including Byron Buxton (.159 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 126 points below season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Bryan Woo and the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park, Tuesday at 9:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-5) against the Mariners.

Byron Buxton Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

Game Day: Tuesday, July 18, 2023

Tuesday, July 18, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: T-Mobile Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Mariners Starter: Bryan Woo

Bryan Woo TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Byron Buxton At The Plate

Buxton leads Minnesota with 54 hits, batting .196 this season with 28 extra-base hits.

Buxton has had a hit in 38 of 77 games this season (49.4%), including multiple hits 15 times (19.5%).

Looking at the 77 games he has played this season, he's hit a long ball in 14 of them (18.2%), and in 4.7% of his trips to the dish.

In 22 games this season (28.6%), Buxton has picked up an RBI, and in 10 of those games (13.0%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

In 33 of 77 games this season, he has scored, and nine of those games included multiple runs.

Byron Buxton Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 41 GP 36 .213 AVG .175 .273 OBP .298 .487 SLG .317 17 XBH 11 12 HR 3 25 RBI 11 50/11 K/BB 49/22 3 SB 5

Mariners Pitching Rankings