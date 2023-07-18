A pair of the league's top scorers -- Rhyne Howard (10th, 18.5 points per game) and Napheesa Collier (fourth, 21.3) -- match up when the Atlanta Dream (11-8) host the Minnesota Lynx (9-11) on Tuesday, July 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET on NBA TV, BSSE, and BSNX.

Lynx vs. Dream Game Info

Game Day: Tuesday, July 18, 2023

Tuesday, July 18, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: NBA TV

NBA TV Arena: Gateway Center Arena

Key Stats for Lynx vs. Dream

Minnesota's 79.7 points per game are 6.7 fewer points than the 86.4 Atlanta allows to opponents.

Minnesota has shot at a 42.6% clip from the field this season, 0.3 percentage points less than the 42.9% shooting opponents of Atlanta have averaged.

The Lynx are 8-4 when they shoot higher than 42.9% from the field.

Minnesota's three-point shooting percentage this season (31.6%) is only 1.3 percentage points lower than opponents of Atlanta are averaging (32.9%).

The Lynx are 6-4 when shooting above 32.9% as a team from three-point range.

Atlanta averages 37.2 rebounds a contest, 3.0 more rebounds per game than Minnesota's average.

Lynx Recent Performance

The Lynx are putting up 80.7 points per contest over their last 10 games, which is 1.0 more than their average for the season (79.7).

The Lynx are draining the same number of three-pointers per contest in their last 10 games as their season average (6.6), and they are putting up a worse three-point percentage over their last 10 games (31.0%) compared to their season mark (31.6%).

Lynx Injuries