Matt Wallner Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. Mariners - July 18
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 3:28 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Matt Wallner -- 0-for-1 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Minnesota Twins against the Seattle Mariners, with Bryan Woo on the mound, on July 18 at 9:40 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-1) against the Mariners.
Matt Wallner Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Tuesday, July 18, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Mariners Starter: Bryan Woo
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Matt Wallner At The Plate
- Wallner is batting .350 with a double, a home run and three walks.
- Wallner has gotten a hit in three of 10 games this season (30.0%), with multiple hits twice.
- He has gone deep in one of 10 games, and in 3.8% of his plate appearances.
- Wallner has driven in a run in two games this season, with multiple runs batted in once.
- He has scored in three games this season (30.0%), but has had no multi-run games.
Matt Wallner Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|8
|GP
|1
|.368
|AVG
|.000
|.520
|OBP
|.000
|.579
|SLG
|.000
|2
|XBH
|0
|1
|HR
|0
|4
|RBI
|0
|4/3
|K/BB
|1/0
|1
|SB
|0
Mariners Pitching Rankings
- The nine strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Mariners pitching staff ranks 10th in the league.
- The Mariners' 3.77 team ERA ranks fourth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Mariners allow the third-fewest home runs in baseball (96 total, one per game).
- Woo gets the start for the Mariners, his eighth of the season. He is 1-1 with a 3.63 ERA and 43 strikeouts in 34 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent appearance was on Saturday, July 8 against the Houston Astros, when the righty threw six innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up three hits.
- The 23-year-old has amassed an ERA of 3.63, with 11.2 strikeouts per nine innings, in seven games this season. Opponents are hitting .212 against him.
