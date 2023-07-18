Edouard Julien and the Minnesota Twins take the field on Tuesday at T-Mobile Park against Bryan Woo, who is starting for the Seattle Mariners. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET for the second game of a four-game series.

Twins vs. Mariners Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, July 18, 2023

Tuesday, July 18, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Venue: T-Mobile Park

Explore More About This Game

Twins Batting & Pitching Performance

The Twins rank eighth in Major League Baseball with 122 home runs.

Fueled by 291 extra-base hits, Minnesota ranks 16th in MLB with a .404 slugging percentage this season.

The Twins rank 24th in MLB with a .233 team batting average.

Minnesota ranks 21st in the majors with 406 total runs scored this season.

The Twins have an on-base percentage of .311 this season, which ranks 24th in the league.

The Twins rank last in strikeouts per game (10.1) among MLB offenses.

Minnesota has a 9.6 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, second-best in baseball.

Minnesota has the third-best ERA (3.75) in the majors this season.

The Twins have a combined WHIP of just 1.174 as a pitching staff, which is the first-best in baseball this season.

Twins Probable Starting Pitcher

The Twins' Bailey Ober (5-4) will make his 15th start of the season.

The right-hander gave up one earned run in six innings pitched on Saturday, July 8 in his last outing, a matchup with the Baltimore Orioles.

He's looking to extend his five-game quality start streak.

Ober has 14 starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has three appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 14 chances this season.

Twins Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Twins Starter Opponent Starter 7/9/2023 Orioles L 15-2 Home Joe Ryan Kyle Gibson 7/14/2023 Athletics W 5-4 Away Kenta Maeda Ken Waldichuk 7/15/2023 Athletics W 10-7 Away Pablo Lopez Austin Pruitt 7/16/2023 Athletics W 5-4 Away Joe Ryan JP Sears 7/17/2023 Mariners L 7-6 Away Sonny Gray Logan Gilbert 7/18/2023 Mariners - Away Bailey Ober Bryan Woo 7/19/2023 Mariners - Away Kenta Maeda Luis Castillo 7/20/2023 Mariners - Away Pablo Lopez George Kirby 7/21/2023 White Sox - Home Joe Ryan Lance Lynn 7/22/2023 White Sox - Home Sonny Gray Dylan Cease 7/23/2023 White Sox - Home Bailey Ober Lucas Giolito

