The Seattle Mariners host the Minnesota Twins at T-Mobile Park on Tuesday at 9:40 PM ET. Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds for Julio Rodriguez, Carlos Correa and others in this game.

Twins vs. Mariners Game Info

When: Tuesday, July 18, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET

Tuesday, July 18, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET Where: T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington

T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Props Today: Minnesota Twins

Carlos Correa Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -204)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -204) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +250)

Correa Stats

Correa has 20 doubles, two triples, 11 home runs, 34 walks and 41 RBI (75 total hits).

He has a slash line of .232/.308/.409 on the year.

Correa Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Mariners Jul. 17 1-for-4 1 0 1 2 at Athletics Jul. 16 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 at Athletics Jul. 15 3-for-5 1 0 2 4 at Athletics Jul. 14 2-for-5 1 0 0 3 vs. Orioles Jul. 9 0-for-1 1 0 0 0

Byron Buxton Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -141)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -141) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +210)

Buxton Stats

Byron Buxton has 54 hits with 12 doubles, a triple, 15 home runs, 33 walks and 36 RBI. He's also stolen eight bases.

He has a .196/.285/.409 slash line on the season.

Buxton Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Mariners Jul. 17 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 at Athletics Jul. 16 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Athletics Jul. 15 0-for-4 0 0 1 0 0 at Athletics Jul. 14 0-for-4 0 0 1 0 0 vs. Orioles Jul. 9 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

MLB Props Today: Seattle Mariners

Julio Rodríguez Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +390)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +390) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Rodríguez Stats

Rodriguez has collected 94 hits with 18 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 31 walks. He has driven in 50 runs with 22 stolen bases.

He's slashed .248/.312/.404 on the season.

Rodríguez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Twins Jul. 17 0-for-3 0 0 1 0 0 vs. Tigers Jul. 16 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Tigers Jul. 15 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Tigers Jul. 14 2-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 at Astros Jul. 9 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 2

J.P. Crawford Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -164)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -164) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +290)

Crawford Stats

J.P. Crawford has 79 hits with 20 doubles, eight home runs, 53 walks and 33 RBI. He's also stolen one base.

He has a .255/.364/.397 slash line so far this season.

Crawford Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Twins Jul. 17 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Tigers Jul. 16 3-for-3 1 0 0 5 0 vs. Tigers Jul. 15 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Tigers Jul. 14 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Astros Jul. 9 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.