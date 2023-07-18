How to Watch the WNBA on Tuesday: TV Channel, Game Times and Odds
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 10:25 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Minnesota Lynx versus the Atlanta Dream is a game to catch on a Tuesday WNBA slate that includes two compelling contests.
Today's WNBA Games
The Atlanta Dream play the Minnesota Lynx
The Lynx go on the road to face the Dream on Tuesday at 7:00 PM ET.
How to Watch
Records and Stats
- ATL Record: 11-8
- MIN Record: 9-11
- ATL Stats: 86.6 PPG (third in WNBA), 86.4 Opp. PPG (11th)
- MIN Stats: 79.7 PPG (eighth in WNBA), 85.5 Opp. PPG (eighth)
Players to Watch
- ATL Key Player: Rhyne Howard (18.5 PPG, 4.8 RPG, 3.5 APG)
- MIN Key Player: Napheesa Collier (21.3 PPG, 7.7 RPG, 2.6 APG)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
- Spread: -5.5
- ATL Odds to Win: -250
- MIN Odds to Win: +200
- Total: 170.5 points
The Phoenix Mercury play host to the Connecticut Sun
The Sun look to pull off a road win at the Mercury on Tuesday at 10:00 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: CBS Sports Network
- Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
Records and Stats
- PHO Record: 4-15
- CON Record: 15-5
- PHO Stats: 76.7 PPG (12th in WNBA), 85.8 Opp. PPG (ninth)
- CON Stats: 84.8 PPG (fourth in WNBA), 79.1 Opp. PPG (third)
Players to Watch
- PHO Key Player: Brittney Griner (19.5 PPG, 6.6 RPG, 1.7 APG)
- CON Key Player: Alyssa Thomas (15.1 PPG, 9.7 RPG, 8.1 APG)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
- Spread: -8.5
- CON Odds to Win: -361
- PHO Odds to Win: +273
- Total: 162.5 points
