Alex Kirilloff Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. Mariners - July 19
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 6:31 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Minnesota Twins, including Alex Kirilloff and his .667 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starting pitcher Luis Castillo and the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park, Wednesday at 9:40 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he racked up two extra-base hits (3-for-4 with a triple, a home run and two RBI) against the Mariners.
Alex Kirilloff Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Wednesday, July 19, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Mariners Starter: Luis Castillo
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Alex Kirilloff At The Plate
- Kirilloff is hitting .287 with 10 doubles, a triple, six home runs and 23 walks.
- Kirilloff has picked up a hit in 63.3% of his 60 games this year, with more than one hit in 23.3% of them.
- Looking at the 60 games he has played this year, he's hit a home run in five of them (8.3%), and in 2.8% of his trips to the dish.
- Kirilloff has had at least one RBI in 30.0% of his games this year (18 of 60), with two or more RBI five times (8.3%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 25.0% of his games this year (15 of 60), with two or more runs three times (5.0%).
Alex Kirilloff Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|30
|GP
|30
|.242
|AVG
|.330
|.330
|OBP
|.426
|.385
|SLG
|.505
|7
|XBH
|10
|3
|HR
|3
|11
|RBI
|14
|26/11
|K/BB
|26/12
|0
|SB
|0
Mariners Pitching Rankings
- The nine strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Mariners pitching staff ranks 10th in MLB.
- The Mariners' 3.83 team ERA ranks fifth among all league pitching staffs.
- The Mariners allow the fourth-fewest home runs in baseball (100 total, 1.1 per game).
- Castillo gets the start for the Mariners, his 20th of the season. He is 6-7 with a 3.04 ERA and 122 strikeouts in 112 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Saturday against the Detroit Tigers, the right-hander threw five innings, giving up three earned runs while surrendering four hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 30-year-old's 3.04 ERA ranks 12th, 1.042 WHIP ranks seventh, and 9.8 K/9 ranks 19th.
