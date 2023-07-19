Joey Gallo Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. Mariners - July 19
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 6:30 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Joey Gallo, with a slugging percentage of .391 in his past 10 games -- including two home runs -- will be in action for the Minnesota Twins versus the Seattle Mariners, with Luis Castillo on the mound, July 19 at 9:40 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Mariners.
Joey Gallo Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Wednesday, July 19, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Mariners Starter: Luis Castillo
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +300)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Looking to place a prop bet on Joey Gallo? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Joey Gallo At The Plate
- Gallo has eight doubles, a triple, 17 home runs and 35 walks while hitting .180.
- In 41.9% of his games this year (31 of 74), Gallo has picked up at least one hit, and in six of those games (8.1%) he recorded multiple hits.
- He has homered in 21.6% of his games this season, and 6.9% of his plate appearances.
- Gallo has had an RBI in 18 games this season (24.3%), including seven multi-RBI outings (9.5%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- He has scored in 35.1% of his games this year (26 of 74), with two or more runs three times (4.1%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Joey Gallo Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|36
|GP
|36
|.184
|AVG
|.176
|.300
|OBP
|.305
|.408
|SLG
|.528
|12
|XBH
|14
|5
|HR
|12
|12
|RBI
|19
|49/16
|K/BB
|52/19
|0
|SB
|0
Mariners Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Mariners has a collective nine K/9, the 10th-best in MLB.
- The Mariners have a 3.83 team ERA that ranks fifth across all league pitching staffs.
- Mariners pitchers combine to give up 100 home runs (1.1 per game), the fourth-fewest in baseball.
- Castillo (6-7) takes the mound for the Mariners in his 20th start of the season. He has a 3.04 ERA in 112 1/3 innings pitched, with 122 strikeouts.
- The right-hander last pitched on Saturday against the Detroit Tigers, when he went five innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up four hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB play this season, the 30-year-old ranks 12th in ERA (3.04), seventh in WHIP (1.042), and 19th in K/9 (9.8).
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.