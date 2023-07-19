Kyle Farmer Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. Mariners - July 19
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 6:27 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Wednesday, Kyle Farmer (.615 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two home runs) and the Minnesota Twins play the Seattle Mariners, whose starting pitcher will be Luis Castillo. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.
In his previous game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-3 against the Mariners.
Kyle Farmer Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Wednesday, July 19, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Mariners Starter: Luis Castillo
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +220)
Kyle Farmer At The Plate
- Farmer is batting .246 with eight doubles, a triple, six home runs and 13 walks.
- Farmer has gotten a hit in 33 of 63 games this season (52.4%), with at least two hits on 10 occasions (15.9%).
- Looking at the 63 games he has played this year, he's hit a long ball in six of them (9.5%), and in 2.8% of his trips to the plate.
- Farmer has had at least one RBI in 22.2% of his games this season (14 of 63), with two or more RBI four times (6.3%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored a run in 25 games this year, with multiple runs three times.
Kyle Farmer Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|34
|GP
|28
|.238
|AVG
|.256
|.322
|OBP
|.301
|.371
|SLG
|.419
|8
|XBH
|7
|3
|HR
|3
|9
|RBI
|12
|31/7
|K/BB
|22/6
|0
|SB
|1
Mariners Pitching Rankings
- The nine strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Mariners pitching staff ranks 10th in the league.
- The Mariners' 3.83 team ERA ranks fifth among all league pitching staffs.
- Mariners pitchers combine to give up the fourth-fewest home runs in baseball (100 total, 1.1 per game).
- Castillo makes the start for the Mariners, his 20th of the season. He is 6-7 with a 3.04 ERA and 122 strikeouts through 112 1/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent time out was on Saturday against the Detroit Tigers, when the righty went five innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up four hits.
- The 30-year-old's 3.04 ERA ranks 12th, 1.042 WHIP ranks seventh, and 9.8 K/9 ranks 19th among qualifying pitchers this season.
