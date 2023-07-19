The Seattle Mariners (47-47) and the Minnesota Twins (49-47) will go head to head on Wednesday, July 19 at T-Mobile Park, with Luis Castillo getting the nod for the Mariners and Kenta Maeda taking the hill for the Twins. The first pitch will be thrown at 9:40 PM ET.

The Mariners have been listed as -150 moneyline favorites in this matchup with the Twins (+125). The total is 7.5 runs for this matchup.

Twins vs. Mariners Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, July 19, 2023

Wednesday, July 19, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Venue: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park Probable Pitchers: Castillo - SEA (6-7, 3.04 ERA) vs Maeda - MIN (2-5, 5.50 ERA)

Twins vs. Mariners Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup on individual sportsbooks.

Twins vs. Mariners Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Mariners have been favored 61 times and won 33, or 54.1%, of those games.

The Mariners have a 19-15 record (winning 55.9% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -150 or shorter.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 60% chance of a victory for Seattle.

The Mariners went 4-3 across the seven games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups (all had set totals), Seattle combined with its opponents to go over the run total four times.

The Twins have won in 12, or 35.3%, of the 34 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This season, the Twins have been victorious three times in 10 chances when named as an underdog of at least +125 or longer on the moneyline.

Over the past 10 games, the Twins have been underdogs twice and split those games 1-1.

In the last 10 games with a total, Minnesota and its opponents have failed to hit the over three times.

Twins vs. Mariners Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Carlos Correa 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+260) Alex Kirilloff 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+225) Dónovan Solano 0.5 (-189) 0.5 (-189) 0.5 (+800) 0.5 (+250) Byron Buxton 0.5 (-143) 0.5 (-143) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+220) Joey Gallo 0.5 (+115) 0.5 (+115) 0.5 (+290) 0.5 (+210)

Twins Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +2500 11th 1st

