The WNBA lineup today, which includes the Indiana Fever squaring off against the Washington Mystics as one of two games, should provide some fireworks.

Catch live WNBA games, plus tons of other sports and shows, with a free trial to Fubo!

Today's WNBA Games

The Washington Mystics play the Indiana Fever

The Fever travel to face the Mystics on Wednesday at 11:30 AM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: NBC Sports Networks

NBC Sports Networks Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 11:30 AM ET

Records and Stats

WAS Record: 11-8

11-8 IND Record: 5-15

5-15 WAS Stats: 81.3 PPG (seventh in WNBA), 78.6 Opp. PPG (first)

81.3 PPG (seventh in WNBA), 78.6 Opp. PPG (first) IND Stats: 82.2 PPG (sixth in WNBA), 86.0 Opp. PPG (11th)

Players to Watch

WAS Key Player: Brittney Sykes (13.1 PPG, 4.9 RPG, 3.5 APG)

Brittney Sykes (13.1 PPG, 4.9 RPG, 3.5 APG) IND Key Player: Aliyah Boston (15.4 PPG, 8.4 RPG, 2.3 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: -2

-2 WAS Odds to Win: -135

-135 IND Odds to Win: +111

+111 Total: 157.5 points

The New York Liberty play host to the Dallas Wings

The Wings take to the home court of the Liberty on Wednesday at 1:00 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: NBA TV

NBA TV Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

Records and Stats

NYL Record: 14-4

14-4 DAL Record: 11-9

11-9 NYL Stats: 87.8 PPG (second in WNBA), 81.2 Opp. PPG (fourth)

87.8 PPG (second in WNBA), 81.2 Opp. PPG (fourth) DAL Stats: 84.8 PPG (fourth in WNBA), 82.0 Opp. PPG (sixth)

Players to Watch

NYL Key Player: Breanna Stewart (23.1 PPG, 9.8 RPG, 4.1 APG)

Breanna Stewart (23.1 PPG, 9.8 RPG, 4.1 APG) DAL Key Player: Satou Sabally (17.6 PPG, 9.2 RPG, 3.5 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: -8

-8 NYL Odds to Win: -391

-391 DAL Odds to Win: +301

+301 Total: 170.5 points

See links for offer details, offers not available in all states and areas. Must be 21+ to gamble. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.