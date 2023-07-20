Byron Buxton Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. Mariners - July 20
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 9:27 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
The Minnesota Twins and Byron Buxton (.184 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), take on starter George Kirby and the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park, Thursday at 3:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-5) against the Mariners.
Byron Buxton Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Thursday, July 20, 2023
- Game Time: 3:40 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Mariners Starter: George Kirby
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Byron Buxton At The Plate
- Buxton has 12 doubles, a triple, 15 home runs and 33 walks while hitting .196.
- In 49.4% of his games this year (38 of 77), Buxton has picked up at least one hit, and in 15 of those games (19.5%) he recorded at least two.
- In 18.2% of his games this season, he has hit a long ball, and 4.7% of his trips to the dish.
- Buxton has picked up an RBI in 28.6% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 13.0% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in four contests.
- In 42.9% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had nine games with multiple runs (11.7%).
Byron Buxton Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|41
|GP
|36
|.213
|AVG
|.175
|.273
|OBP
|.298
|.487
|SLG
|.317
|17
|XBH
|11
|12
|HR
|3
|25
|RBI
|11
|50/11
|K/BB
|49/22
|3
|SB
|5
Mariners Pitching Rankings
- The 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Mariners pitching staff ranks ninth in the league.
- The Mariners have the sixth-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.85).
- Mariners pitchers combine to allow 103 home runs (1.1 per game), the eighth-fewest in the league.
- Kirby (8-8) gets the starting nod for the Mariners in his 19th start of the season. He has a 3.43 ERA in 112 2/3 innings pitched, with 93 strikeouts.
- In his most recent time out on Sunday against the Detroit Tigers, the righty tossed five innings, allowing six earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
- The 25-year-old ranks 22nd in ERA (3.43), ninth in WHIP (1.074), and 50th in K/9 (7.4) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
