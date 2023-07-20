The Minnesota Twins, including Carlos Correa (.356 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 51 points above season-long percentage), take on starter George Kirby and the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park, Thursday at 3:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-5) against the Mariners.

Carlos Correa Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

Game Day: Thursday, July 20, 2023

Game Time: 3:40 PM ET

3:40 PM ET Stadium: T-Mobile Park

Mariners Starter: George Kirby

George Kirby TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Carlos Correa At The Plate

Correa leads Minnesota in OBP (.305), slugging percentage (.410) and total hits (77) this season.

Correa has reached base via a hit in 56 games this year (of 85 played), and had multiple hits in 17 of those games.

He has hit a long ball in 14.1% of his games in 2023 (12 of 85), and 3.2% of his trips to the plate.

Correa has picked up an RBI in 30.6% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 12.9% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in four contests.

He has scored in 36.5% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 5.9%.

Carlos Correa Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 38 GP 47 .234 AVG .228 .306 OBP .303 .400 SLG .418 14 XBH 20 4 HR 8 19 RBI 23 36/15 K/BB 49/19 0 SB 0

Mariners Pitching Rankings