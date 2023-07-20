Carlos Correa Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. Mariners - July 20
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 9:30 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
The Minnesota Twins, including Carlos Correa (.356 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 51 points above season-long percentage), take on starter George Kirby and the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park, Thursday at 3:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-5) against the Mariners.
Carlos Correa Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Thursday, July 20, 2023
- Game Time: 3:40 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Mariners Starter: George Kirby
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Carlos Correa At The Plate
- Correa leads Minnesota in OBP (.305), slugging percentage (.410) and total hits (77) this season.
- Correa has reached base via a hit in 56 games this year (of 85 played), and had multiple hits in 17 of those games.
- He has hit a long ball in 14.1% of his games in 2023 (12 of 85), and 3.2% of his trips to the plate.
- Correa has picked up an RBI in 30.6% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 12.9% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in four contests.
- He has scored in 36.5% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 5.9%.
Carlos Correa Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|38
|GP
|47
|.234
|AVG
|.228
|.306
|OBP
|.303
|.400
|SLG
|.418
|14
|XBH
|20
|4
|HR
|8
|19
|RBI
|23
|36/15
|K/BB
|49/19
|0
|SB
|0
Mariners Pitching Rankings
- The 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Mariners pitching staff ranks ninth in the league.
- The Mariners' 3.85 team ERA ranks sixth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Mariners pitchers combine to allow 103 home runs (1.1 per game), the eighth-fewest in the league.
- Kirby (8-8 with a 3.43 ERA and 93 strikeouts in 112 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Mariners, his 19th of the season.
- The righty last appeared on Sunday against the Detroit Tigers, when he threw five innings, allowing six earned runs while giving up eight hits.
- The 25-year-old ranks 22nd in ERA (3.43), ninth in WHIP (1.074), and 50th in K/9 (7.4) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
