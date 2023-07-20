A game after putting up 35 points in an 82-73 loss to the Dream, Napheesa Collier leads the Minnesota Lynx (9-12) at home against the Los Angeles Sparks (7-13) on Thursday, July 20, 2023. It begins at 8:00 PM ET on Prime Video and BSN.

Lynx vs. Sparks Game Info

Game Day: Thursday, July 20, 2023

Thursday, July 20, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: Bally Sports

Bally Sports Arena: Target Center

Key Stats for Lynx vs. Sparks

Minnesota puts up 79.4 points per game, only 2.8 fewer points than the 82.2 Los Angeles allows.

This season, Minnesota has a 42.4% shooting percentage from the field, which is 3.8% lower than the 46.2% of shots Los Angeles' opponents have hit.

The Lynx have a 3-2 straight-up record in games they shoot higher than 46.2% from the field.

Minnesota shoots 31.4% from deep, 1.2% lower than the 32.6% Los Angeles allows to opponents.

The Lynx are 6-4 when they shoot better than 32.6% from distance.

Minnesota and Los Angeles rebound at nearly the same rate, with Minnesota averaging 1.9 more rebounds per game.

Lynx Recent Performance

The Lynx have been putting up 81.8 points per contest in their last 10 times on the court, an average that's slightly higher than the 79.4 they've scored over the course of the 2023 campaign.

Minnesota's points-allowed average over its last 10 games (86.5) is 1.2 more points per game than the team is allowing over the entire season (85.3).

The Lynx's last 10 outings have seen them make 6.8 three-pointers per game while shooting 32.2% from deep. Both numbers are up from their 2023 averages of 6.6 makes and 31.4%.

Lynx Injuries