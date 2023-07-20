Max Kepler Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. Mariners - July 20
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 9:24 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
After batting .231 with two doubles, two home runs, four walks and six RBI in his past 10 games, Max Kepler and the Minnesota Twins face the Seattle Mariners (who will start George Kirby) at 3:40 PM ET on Thursday.
In his last appearance, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-5 with a home run and an RBI) against the Mariners.
Max Kepler Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Thursday, July 20, 2023
- Game Time: 3:40 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Mariners Starter: George Kirby
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Looking to place a prop bet on Max Kepler? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
|Twins Injury Report
|Twins vs Mariners Betting Trends & Stats
|Twins vs Mariners Player Props
|Twins vs Mariners Pitching Matchup
|Twins vs Mariners Prediction
Max Kepler At The Plate
- Kepler is batting .224 with seven doubles, 14 home runs and 20 walks.
- Kepler enters this game on a six-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last games, he's hitting .364 with two homers.
- Kepler has reached base via a hit in 34 games this season (of 67 played), and had multiple hits in 16 of those games.
- In 14 games this year, he has hit a home run (20.9%, and 5.5% of his trips to the plate).
- In 22 games this season (32.8%), Kepler has picked up an RBI, and in 10 of those games (14.9%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- In 35.8% of his games this season (24 of 67), he has scored, and in six of those games (9.0%) he has scored more than once.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Max Kepler Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|28
|GP
|38
|.234
|AVG
|.216
|.302
|OBP
|.284
|.426
|SLG
|.448
|8
|XBH
|13
|5
|HR
|9
|16
|RBI
|20
|26/9
|K/BB
|31/11
|0
|SB
|0
Mariners Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Mariners has a collective 9.1 K/9, the ninth-best in the league.
- The Mariners' 3.85 team ERA ranks sixth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Mariners surrender the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (103 total, 1.1 per game).
- Kirby makes the start for the Mariners, his 19th of the season. He is 8-8 with a 3.43 ERA and 93 strikeouts in 112 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last pitched on Sunday against the Detroit Tigers, when he went five innings, allowing six earned runs while giving up eight hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 25-year-old's 3.43 ERA ranks 22nd, 1.074 WHIP ranks ninth, and 7.4 K/9 ranks 50th.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.