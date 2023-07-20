Thursday's game that pits the Seattle Mariners (47-48) versus the Minnesota Twins (50-47) at T-Mobile Park should be a tight matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 5-3 in favor of the Mariners. First pitch is at 3:40 PM ET on July 20.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Mariners will send George Kirby (8-8) to the mound, while Pablo Lopez (5-5) will take the ball for the Twins.

Twins vs. Mariners Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, July 20, 2023 at 3:40 PM ET

Thursday, July 20, 2023 at 3:40 PM ET Where: T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington

T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington How to Watch on TV: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW

Twins vs. Mariners Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Mariners 5, Twins 4.

Total Prediction for Twins vs. Mariners

Total Prediction: Over 7 runs

Explore More About This Game

Twins Performance Insights

The Twins have played as the underdog in three of their past 10 games and have gone 2-1 in those contests.

When it comes to the over/under, Minnesota and its foes are 7-2-1 in its last 10 contests.

Oddsmakers have not posted a spread in any of the Twins' past 10 matchups.

The Twins have won in 13, or 37.1%, of the 35 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

Minnesota has a mark of 7-14 in contests where oddsmakers favor it by +105 or worse on the moneyline.

The Twins have an implied victory probability of 48.8% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

Minnesota scores the 19th-most runs in baseball (422 total, 4.4 per game).

The Twins have pitched to a 3.73 ERA this season, which ranks second in baseball.

