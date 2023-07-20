Willi Castro Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. Mariners - July 20
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 9:26 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
On Thursday, Willi Castro (.273 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero homers) and the Minnesota Twins face the Seattle Mariners, whose starting pitcher will be George Kirby. First pitch is at 3:40 PM ET.
He had two hits (going 2-for-5) in his last game against the Mariners.
Willi Castro Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Thursday, July 20, 2023
- Game Time: 3:40 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Mariners Starter: George Kirby
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Willi Castro At The Plate
- Castro has nine doubles, a triple, five home runs and 17 walks while batting .247.
- In 38 of 70 games this year (54.3%) Castro has had a hit, and in 14 of those games he had more than one (20.0%).
- He has homered in 5.7% of his games in 2023 (four of 70), and 2% of his trips to the dish.
- Castro has picked up an RBI in 16 games this season (22.9%), with more than one RBI in three of them (4.3%).
- He has scored a run in 26 games this season, with multiple runs five times.
Willi Castro Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|34
|GP
|36
|.229
|AVG
|.260
|.324
|OBP
|.321
|.385
|SLG
|.350
|9
|XBH
|6
|3
|HR
|2
|11
|RBI
|9
|27/10
|K/BB
|36/7
|9
|SB
|11
Mariners Pitching Rankings
- The Mariners pitching staff ranks ninth in the league with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Mariners have the sixth-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.85).
- Mariners pitchers combine to give up the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (103 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Mariners are sending Kirby (8-8) out for his 19th start of the season. He is 8-8 with a 3.43 ERA and 93 strikeouts in 112 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last time out was on Sunday against the Detroit Tigers, when the righty threw five innings, surrendering six earned runs while allowing eight hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 25-year-old's 3.43 ERA ranks 22nd, 1.074 WHIP ranks ninth, and 7.4 K/9 ranks 50th.
