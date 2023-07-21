Spain vs. Costa Rica: Women’s World Cup Group C Odds, Stats and Live Stream - July 21
In the opening round of Group C games at the 2023 Women's World Cup, on July 21 at 3:30 AM ET, Spain will face Costa Rica.
The moneyline odds for Spain to win this game are -8571, with the draw at +1925 and Costa Rica at +4750. Sportsbooks have set 4.5 goals as the over/under for this match.
Bet on the result of Spain vs. Costa Rica at DraftKings! Bet now to get a first deposit bonus of up to $1,000!
Spain vs. Costa Rica Game Info
- Date: Friday, July 21, 2023
- Time: 3:30 AM ET
- Location: Wellington, New Zealand
- Venue: Westpac Stadium
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Total: 4.5
- Spain Moneyline: -8571
- Costa Rica Moneyline: 4750
Spain Last World Cup Performance
Spain made the Round of 16 of the previous World Cup, in 2019, and was eliminated by the United States 2-1. Its top scorer at the most recent World Cup, with three goals, was Jennifer Hermoso. And four years ago the team got one goal from Lucia Garcia.
Costa Rica Last World Cup Performance
Costa Rica failed to qualify for the 2019 World Cup, which took place in France.
Take your pick for Spain vs. Costa Rica on DraftKings! Use our link to get a first deposit bonus of up to $1,000!
Spain vs. Costa Rica Recent Performance
- In 2022, Spain was 6-5-2 against teams participating in the 2023 Women's World Cup, with a goal differential of +16. This year its record versus fellow World Cup squads is 5-0-1 (+16 goal differential).
- In its last game with a fellow 2023 Women's World Cup squad -- against Vietnam on July 13 -- Spain won 9-0.
- Costa Rica was 2-1-7 in 2022 versus teams playing in the 2023 Women's World Cup, scoring six goals and giving up 16. This year, its record is 1-1-1 versus fellow World Cup squads (three goals scored, two allowed).
- Costa Rica's previous match versus a fellow 2023 Women's World Cup squad was on July 3 -- a 2-0 win over Haiti.
Spain Roster
|Name
|Age
|Number
|Club
|Misa Rodriguez
|23
|1
|Real Madrid (Spain)
|Ona Batlle
|24
|2
|Manchester United WFC (England)
|Teresa Abilleira Duenas
|23
|3
|Real Madrid (Spain)
|Irene Paredes
|32
|4
|FC Barcelona (Spain)
|Ivana Andres
|29
|5
|Real Madrid (Spain)
|Aitana Bonmati
|25
|6
|FC Barcelona (Spain)
|Irene Guerrero
|26
|7
|Atletico Madrid (Spain)
|Mariona
|27
|8
|FC Barcelona (Spain)
|Esther Gonzalez
|30
|9
|Real Madrid (Spain)
|Jennifer Hermoso
|33
|10
|CF Pachuca (Mexico)
|Alexia Putellas
|29
|11
|FC Barcelona (Spain)
|Oihane Hernandez
|23
|12
|Real Madrid (Spain)
|Enith Salon
|21
|13
|Valencia CF (Spain)
|Laia Codina
|23
|14
|FC Barcelona (Spain)
|Eva Navarro
|22
|15
|Atletico Madrid (Spain)
|Maria Perez
|21
|16
|FC Barcelona (Spain)
|Alba Redondo
|26
|17
|Levante UD (Spain)
|Salma Paralluelo
|19
|18
|FC Barcelona (Spain)
|Olga Carmona
|23
|19
|Real Madrid (Spain)
|Rocio Galvez
|26
|20
|Real Madrid (Spain)
|Claudia Zornoza Sanchez
|32
|21
|Real Madrid (Spain)
|Athenea Del Castillo
|22
|22
|Real Madrid (Spain)
|Cata Coll
|22
|23
|FC Barcelona (Spain)
Get your Women's World Cup gear at Fanatics!
Costa Rica Roster
|Name
|Age
|Number
|Club
|Genesis Perez
|18
|1
|University of Central Florida (United States)
|Gabriela Guillen
|31
|2
|Alajuelense (Costa Rica)
|Maria Coto
|25
|3
|Alajuelense (Costa Rica)
|Mariana Benavides
|28
|4
|Saprissa FF (Costa Rica)
|Valeria Del Campo
|23
|5
|-
|Carol Sanchez
|37
|6
|-
|Melissa Herrera
|26
|7
|-
|Mariela Campos
|32
|8
|Saprissa FF (Costa Rica)
|Maria Salas
|21
|9
|-
|Gloriana Villalobos
|23
|10
|Saprissa FF (Costa Rica)
|Raquel Rodriguez
|29
|11
|Portland Thorns FC (United States)
|Maria Paula Elizondo
|24
|12
|Saprissa FF (Costa Rica)
|Emilie Valenciano
|26
|13
|-
|Priscilla Chinchilla
|22
|14
|Glasgow City LFC (Scotland)
|Cristin Granados
|33
|15
|Sporting FC (Costa Rica)
|Katherine Alvarado
|32
|16
|Saprissa FF (Costa Rica)
|Sofia Varela
|25
|17
|Club Santos Laguna (Mexico)
|Priscilla Tapia
|32
|18
|Saprissa FF (Costa Rica)
|Alexandra Pinell
|20
|19
|Alajuelense (Costa Rica)
|Fabiola Villalobos
|25
|20
|Alajuelense (Costa Rica)
|Sheika Scott
|16
|21
|Alajuelense (Costa Rica)
|Catalina Estrada
|24
|22
|Saprissa FF (Costa Rica)
|Daniela Solera
|25
|23
|Sporting FC (Costa Rica)
Not all offers available in all states, please visit DraftKings for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.