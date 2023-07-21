Bernarda Pera meets Zeynep Sonmez to begin play in the Hamburg in Hamburg, Germany (in the round of 32). In her last tournament (the Hungarian Grand Prix), she was knocked out by Diana Shnaider in the round of 32. Pera is +900 (third-best odds in the field) to win it all at MatchMaker Sports Gmbh.

Pera at the 2023 Hamburg

Next Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Tournament Dates: July 21-29

July 21-29 Venue: MatchMaker Sports Gmbh

MatchMaker Sports Gmbh Location: Hamburg, Germany

Hamburg, Germany Court Surface: Clay

Pera's Next Match

Pera will meet Sonmez in the round of 32 of the Hamburg on Monday, July 24 at 9:45 AM ET.

Pera Stats

In her most recent tournament, the Hungarian Grand Prix, Pera was beaten in the Round of 32 by No. 110-ranked Shnaider, 4-6, 5-7.

The 28-year-old Pera is 22-23 over the past 12 months and is still looking for her first tournament victory.

In six tournaments on clay over the past 12 months, Pera has gone 8-6.

In her 45 matches over the past 12 months, across all court surfaces, Pera has averaged 22.4 games.

In her 14 matches on a clay surface over the past 12 months, Pera has averaged 22.1 games.

Pera, over the past year, has won 64.2% of her service games and 33.2% of her return games.

Pera has claimed 58.4% of her service games on clay over the past year and 43.6% of her return games.

