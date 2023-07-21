Matt Wallner Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. White Sox - July 21
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 3:28 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Matt Wallner -- 2-for-4 in his last game -- will be in action for the Minnesota Twins against the Chicago White Sox, with Lance Lynn on the mound, on July 21 at 8:10 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-4) against the Mariners.
Matt Wallner Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Friday, July 21, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- White Sox Starter: Lance Lynn
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Looking to place a prop bet on Matt Wallner? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
|Twins Injury Report
|Twins vs White Sox Betting Trends & Stats
|Twins vs White Sox Player Props
|Twins vs White Sox Pitching Matchup
|Twins vs White Sox Odds
|Twins vs White Sox Prediction
Matt Wallner At The Plate
- Wallner is batting .300 with a double, a home run and four walks.
- Wallner has had a hit in four of 13 games this season (30.8%), including multiple hits three times (23.1%).
- He has gone deep in one of 13 games, and in 2.6% of his plate appearances.
- Wallner has driven in a run in two games this year, with multiple runs batted in once.
- He has scored a run in four of 13 games so far this year.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Matt Wallner Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|8
|GP
|4
|.368
|AVG
|.182
|.520
|OBP
|.308
|.579
|SLG
|.182
|2
|XBH
|0
|1
|HR
|0
|4
|RBI
|0
|4/3
|K/BB
|4/1
|1
|SB
|0
White Sox Pitching Rankings
- The White Sox pitching staff is first in MLB with a collective 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The White Sox's 4.62 team ERA ranks 25th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- White Sox pitchers combine to surrender the fourth-most home runs in baseball (135 total, 1.4 per game).
- The White Sox are sending Lynn (6-8) out for his 20th start of the season. He is 6-8 with a 6.06 ERA and 133 strikeouts through 108 1/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent time out came on Saturday against the Atlanta Braves, when the righty threw 5 1/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up six hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 36-year-old's 6.06 ERA ranks 62nd, 1.431 WHIP ranks 54th, and 11 K/9 ranks sixth.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.