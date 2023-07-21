Matt Wallner -- 2-for-4 in his last game -- will be in action for the Minnesota Twins against the Chicago White Sox, with Lance Lynn on the mound, on July 21 at 8:10 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-4) against the Mariners.

Matt Wallner Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

  • Game Day: Friday, July 21, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Target Field
  • White Sox Starter: Lance Lynn
  • TV Channel: BSN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Discover More About This Game

Matt Wallner At The Plate

  • Wallner is batting .300 with a double, a home run and four walks.
  • Wallner has had a hit in four of 13 games this season (30.8%), including multiple hits three times (23.1%).
  • He has gone deep in one of 13 games, and in 2.6% of his plate appearances.
  • Wallner has driven in a run in two games this year, with multiple runs batted in once.
  • He has scored a run in four of 13 games so far this year.

Matt Wallner Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
8 GP 4
.368 AVG .182
.520 OBP .308
.579 SLG .182
2 XBH 0
1 HR 0
4 RBI 0
4/3 K/BB 4/1
1 SB 0

White Sox Pitching Rankings

  • The White Sox pitching staff is first in MLB with a collective 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The White Sox's 4.62 team ERA ranks 25th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • White Sox pitchers combine to surrender the fourth-most home runs in baseball (135 total, 1.4 per game).
  • The White Sox are sending Lynn (6-8) out for his 20th start of the season. He is 6-8 with a 6.06 ERA and 133 strikeouts through 108 1/3 innings pitched.
  • His most recent time out came on Saturday against the Atlanta Braves, when the righty threw 5 1/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up six hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 36-year-old's 6.06 ERA ranks 62nd, 1.431 WHIP ranks 54th, and 11 K/9 ranks sixth.
