In the series opener on Friday, July 21, Joe Ryan will take the mound for the Minnesota Twins (50-48) as they square off against the Chicago White Sox (41-57), who will answer with Lance Lynn. The first pitch will be thrown at 8:10 PM ET at Target Field.

The White Sox are listed as +130 moneyline underdogs for this matchup against the favorite Twins (-155). An 8-run total is set in the game.

Twins vs. White Sox Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, July 21, 2023

Friday, July 21, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: BSN

BSN Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Field

Target Field Probable Pitchers: Ryan - MIN (8-6, 3.77 ERA) vs Lynn - CHW (6-8, 6.06 ERA)

Twins vs. White Sox Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available on multiple sportsbooks.

Discover More About This Game

Twins vs. White Sox Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Twins have won 37 out of the 60 games, or 61.7%, in which they've been favored.

The Twins have a record of 19-11 when they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -155 or shorter (63.3% winning percentage).

The moneyline for this contest implies a 60.8% chance of a victory for Minnesota.

The Twins went 3-3 across the six games they were moneyline favorites in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 outings (all 10 of them had set totals), Minnesota and its opponents combined to hit the over seven times.

The White Sox have been victorious in 21, or 35%, of the 60 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

The White Sox have a win-loss record of 7-12 when favored by +130 or worse by bookmakers this year.

The White Sox have played as underdogs in eight of their past 10 games and have gone 3-5 in those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Chicago and its opponents have combined to hit the over three times.

Twins vs. White Sox Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Max Kepler 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+140) Carlos Correa 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+210) Alex Kirilloff 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+200) Byron Buxton 0.5 (-128) 0.5 (-128) 0.5 (+360) 0.5 (+190) Joey Gallo 0.5 (-110) 0.5 (-110) 0.5 (+250) 0.5 (+165)

Twins Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +2500 11th 1st

