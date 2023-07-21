The Minnesota Twins (50-48) host the Chicago White Sox (41-57) to open a three-game series at Target Field, with first pitch at 8:10 PM ET on Friday. The Twins are on the back of a series split with the Mariners, and the White Sox a series loss to the Mets.

The probable pitchers are Joe Ryan (8-6) for the Twins and Lance Lynn (6-8) for the White Sox.

Twins vs. White Sox Pitcher Matchup Info

Twins Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Joe Ryan

The Twins' Ryan (8-6) will make his 20th start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Sunday, when he threw 5 1/3 innings against the Oakland Athletics, giving up three earned runs while allowing five hits.

The 27-year-old has an ERA of 3.77 and 10.5 strikeouts per nine innings, with a batting average against of .224 in 19 games this season.

He has earned a quality start 12 times in 19 starts this season.

In 19 starts this season, Ryan has lasted five or more innings 16 times, with an average of 5.9 innings per appearance.

In 19 appearances this season, he has finished three without allowing an earned run.

Joe Ryan vs. White Sox

The White Sox have scored 413 runs this season, which ranks 22nd in MLB. They have 796 hits, 19th in baseball, with 108 home runs (16th in the league).

The White Sox have gone 1-for-18 in six innings this season against the right-hander.

White Sox Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Lance Lynn

Lynn (6-8) takes the mound first for the White Sox in his 20th start of the season. He's put together a 6.06 ERA in 108 1/3 innings pitched, with 133 strikeouts.

In his most recent time out on Saturday, the righty tossed 5 1/3 innings against the Atlanta Braves, allowing four earned runs while surrendering six hits.

During 19 games this season, the 36-year-old has a 6.06 ERA and 11 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .266 to his opponents.

Lynn has collected six quality starts this season.

Lynn is aiming for his eighth straight outing lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.7 frames per start.

In one of his appearances this season he did not allow an earned run.

The 36-year-old ranks 62nd in ERA (6.06), 54th in WHIP (1.431), and sixth in K/9 (11) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.

Lance Lynn vs. Twins

He meets a Twins offense that ranks 19th in the league with 422 total runs scored while batting .234 as a squad. His opponent has a collective .407 slugging percentage (14th in MLB play) and has hit a total of 129 home runs (eighth in the league).

Lynn has thrown six innings, giving up three earned runs on seven hits while striking out 10 against the Twins this season.

